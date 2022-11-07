Culpeper’s families and youth can find even further services with the opening of the community’s newest educational services building.
“This has definitely been a need over the past 25 years,” said Culpeper Human Services Head Start Director Dorenda Pullen.
Culpeper Head Start & Early Head Start opened its new building at 450 Wolford Street, Culpeper with a grand opening ceremony on Oct. 27.
The goal of the programs is to support the mental, social and emotional development of Culpeper’s children from birth to 5-years-old. In addition to educational services, Head Start provides children and their families with health, nutrition, social and other supportive services.
The new building plays host to 10 classrooms, a commercial kitchen, two multipurpose/community rooms and miscellaneous offices. This new facility will bring 80 additional birth-to-3-year-old slots and at least 25 full-time positions.
The agency hopes to have the first round of children in the building by Dec. 5. A wait list has formed, but they are accepting registration forms for children and applications for interested staff.
“Culpeper’s always, since the mid-90s, childcare alone has always had a need in this community,” Pullen said.
Culpeper, she continued, only had two licensed childcare facilities until only a few years ago. Even with the addition of an additional facility, there seemed to always be a wait list.
Pullen said she’s grateful Head Start will be able to create more opportunities for local children to join.
According to Pullen, grant funding for projects such as this were announced in July 2020, however, the agency wasn’t alerted until February 2021 that they were successful in their application and plan.
The grant totaled $4,150,460, all of which were federal dollars. With a majority of it going towards construction about $600,000 earmarked for soft costs like furniture.
Due in part to previous strategic planning and ownership of land, it enabled construction to hit the ground running once the contractor, Gulf Seaboard, was retained through the RFP process.
A groundbreaking ceremony was hosted in January and the certificate of occupancy was received in October. Construction, Pullen continued, was completed within a month of the estimated date of completion.
Yearly operational costs total $946,121, which will also be federal funds reawarded every year.
