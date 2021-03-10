Elements Wellness Spa is excited to announce expanded services at a new, larger location. Customers will not have to travel far as the spa has moved from one location to another in the Cannon Office Park, where it has operated since opening in 2019.
Now at 763 Madison Road, suite 206, Elements Wellness Spa has doubled its size with four treatment rooms, two full bathrooms and a fitness room. To celebrate the new location, the spa extends an invitation to a 2 p.m. ribbon cutting on Sunday. Guests can tour the expanded spa, meet the team, sample products and services, and enter to win prizes.
Services range from relaxing spa packages including facials and massages to beauty treatments and medical massages for chronic pain management or injury rehabilitation. The spa also offers sports massages to improve athletic performance and small group fitness and yoga classes.
Spa owner Becki Curtis added that clients can enjoy the many health benefits of an infrared sauna and Himalayan salt walls. An oxygen bar will also be available in April.
Noting that the spa was voted the best massage and spa services in Culpeper for several years, she said “Elements Wellness Spa is the only spa of its kind in Culpeper County.”
Heather Boggess, a personal trainer at Powell Wellness Center, said she used Curtis before Elements Wellness Spa opened and remains a loyal customer. Boggess also sends her clients to Curtis, saying that "together, the two of us have helped people get back to their daily lives free of the pain that was bothering them."
"She's extremely knowledgeable with her services....because of the knowledge that she has, she knows exactly what muscles may potentially need strengthening," she said.
Boggess added that Curtis is very personable and truly cares about her job, which is "just apparent in what she does."
Membership plans are available starting at $80 per month and discounts are offered to law enforcement, firefighters and health care providers.
