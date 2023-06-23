New paranormal book set in Culpeper

Award-winning filmmaker and author Victor Rook has released his fourth novel, “The Ghosts of Culpeper Antiques,” about an eclectic group of spirits in an antique shop that helps solve a haunting mystery.
The book is set in a 1922 farmhouse turned store named Culpeper Antiques along a rural stretch of Route 29.
The story is told from the point of view of Mary Worthington, the eldest spirit, who serves as both the group matriarch and narrator. When items for sale arrive at the store without spirits attached, the group becomes concerned. In attempting to figure out why, the spirits discover that the old farmhouse itself conceals a century-old secret. A “cozy” mystery engages the reader in the story without overly graphic violence or language.
Other Virginia towns and cities mentioned in the book include Warrenton, Ruckersville, Manassas, Richmond, Charlottesville, Chesapeake and Alexandria.
Rook’s other books include the 2014 book of satirical short horror stories, “People Who Need To Die,” which was featured in the Washington Post and received acclaim from Pulitzer prize-winning TV critic and author Tom Shales; In Search of Good Times, about a man who believes the sitcom families from All in the Family and Good Times are real and sets off on a road trip to find them, and Musings of a Dysfunctional Life, a memoir for the middle-aged. All books are available on Amazon and his website, victorrook.com.
His films include “Beyond the Garden Gate,” which won two Telly awards and aired on PBS, and “Who’s Protecting Our National Bird?” It won the Grand Prize at the 2020 RVA Environmental Film Festival.
When Rook is not writing or making films, he assists other authors in self-publishing their books. He also runs the Virginia Authors and Resources group on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.