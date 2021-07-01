New Parking Lot and Access for Rockwater Park Opens in Culpeper

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has completed construction of a new parking lot and access for Rockwater Park on Blue Ridge Avenue Extended, along the eastern boundary of the park.
These new facilities are now released to the public for use.
This new access point to Rockwater Park can be reached from Orange Road/U.S. 15 by turning onto Saunders Street and making a right turn onto Blue Ridge Avenue Extended. Directional signs to this area of Rockwater Park have been installed on the Orange Road corridor.
If you have questions, call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.