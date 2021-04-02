As the weather warms, area children can burn off any pent up energy that may have compiled over the last year when most spent more time hunkered down at home during the pandemic.
The town recently opened a new playground at Rockwater Park that is meant for children between 5-12 years old.
With 20 different features, the playground is aptly named the Smart Play Venti and include slides, an inclined cable walk, square steppers, curva spinner, turning bar, loop incline climber, chinning bar and more. For anyone having difficulties comprehending exactly what those pieces of equipment do based on their technical names, the park’s offerings can easily be translated into layman’s terms in one word: Fun.
The park was designed to help children enhance their mind, body and social skills all while having a great time.
The park’s construction was made possible when Culpeper Wellness Foundation presented the town a $67,000 grant while the remaining half was funded by the town. Cedar Mountain Stone and the Chemung Corporation also donated crushed stone needed to construct the park’s base layer.
Assistant Town Manager Jim Hoy thanked everyone who donated toward the new playground and other features at Rockwater, saying the benefactors “have been key in making the park such a success.”
The playground joins a variety of amenities and activities at Rockwater Park including a walking trail with scenic views, an 18-hole disc golf course, splash and play area and FitCore obstacle course.
