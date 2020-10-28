Joseph Taber, who is just the eighth full-time minister in the Culpeper Presbyterian Church’s 200-year history, hopes to be here for a while.
Arriving from the Presbyterian Church of Lowell in North Carolina, the 33-year-old Taber replaces Wayne Bernado, who was minister for 20 years.
As the job interview process progressed, Taber said he became more and more convinced “that there was something special going on in this congregation.”
Specifically, Taber said he loves the commitment to being “the church outside the walls” that provides community services such as the Manna Ministry or the Wood Ministry in which food and firewood are given to those in need. He explained that the church uses the sanctuary as a “jumping-off point” for its community involvement.
“This way this congregation invests in the community of Culpeper as both a city and as a county are really impressive to me. Because it’s not just about them, they recognize that it’s about loving their neighbors and they’re really committed to that,” he said.
Taber is also a fan of how the congregation “frames everything in discipleship,” and is focused on being students and followers of Jesus Christ.
“Other ministers have different emphasis but to me everything that we do ought to be to try to grow closer to God and to one another and this church really is a place that is committed to doing that,” he said.
Taber said the churchgoers will help him do that too, as “it’s really a wonderful partnership between pastor and a congregation and I’m excited to be here for that.”
One particular goal, he said, is ensuring the church continues encouraging the pursuit of faith via the internet.
“It allows people to create new and creative things in interesting ways and the church needs not to miss out on that,” Taber said of the internet.
For example, the church’s services are broadcast on YouTube and donations can be made through an online giving book.
Taber wants to propel the church beyond those established services, and revealed plans to release a series of Youtube videos “that are me telling a bible story on a developmentally appropriate level for a child” that include instructions on how to do an accompanying craft project.
“Sometimes it can be difficult to get a child to sit for a worship service. So this is a way to introduce rich, biblical stories and also to do something as a family on their own schedule,” he said.
Taber compared the rise of the internet to the 15th-century invention of the printing press, which changed church forever.
“Every world religion ends up undergoing some sort of major shift in that 150-200 year period. And I see us being driven by the new technology, and the way the culture is influenced by that, to also be undergoing those kinds of shifts,” he said.
Just over two months into the job, Taber said he is “really grateful to be here," having enjoyed exploring the area and its wineries, breweries and restaurants.
“For someone who is both a history buff and loves nature, this is a great place to be and the people are so wonderful,” he said.
And Taber hopes he and his wife Leah are here for a while as Culpeper is a good place to “really put roots down,” where their 4-year-old son William will “have some consistency and grow up in the same church.”
“And this seems to be a place where I can do that. The people are wonderful, not only the congregation, but in Culpeper in general, and it’s a really nice place to live and raise a family,” he said.
