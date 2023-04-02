New program for disabled coming to Culpeper region

The State Independent Living Council (SILC) in Virginia provided a $15,000 grant to disAbility Resource Center (dRC) based in Fredericksburg.
The grant will provide funds to begin an outreach process in Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties to benefit local residents with disabilities.
“The purpose of this process is to establish interest in a Center for Independent Living in this region,” said dRC’s Community Integration Specialist Brenda Boggs. “This includes establishing an advisory board of people with disabilities, and community partners, that can serve as an advisory board for the development of a Center for Independent Living in Planning District 9.”
There are currently 17 Centers for Independent Living (CILs) in the state of Virginia.
“The unserved areas are missing out on financial resources that can support the work to assist people with disabilities to access support and services to live independently as possible in their community,” Boggs added. “People with disabilities are people first and want to reside in their community and in their own home.”
Centers for Independent Living offer services to individuals of all ages and types of disabilities.
All CIL’s must provide 5 core services to people with disabilities including information and referral, peer mentoring, advocacy, independent living skills, youth transition and nursing home transition.
“We are inviting the community to learn more about Centers for Independent Living and our history, why they were established, and how they serve people with disabilities,” Boggs said.
For more information, please contact Brenda Boggs, Community Integration Specialist, disAbility Resource Center at bboggs@cildrc.org or at 540-373-2559, Ext. 101.
