The one you have been waiting for is finally here
We’re excited to finally be able to bring you the Best of the Best RESULTS!
The coronavirus has affected us all. Thankfully, after three months, more community businesses are cautiously reopening. Our annual contest ran in February and March, and we received record-breaking voting once again. But faced with the pandemic-related closures, we decided to hold the results until it was safer and a better time to roll out.
We waited until this month to contact the winners and put together the Winners’ Guide you have been waiting for. And we’re excited to bring this good news to Culpeper. You’ll find a strong section of winners — who have all been selected by the community — as the 2020 Best of the Best in each of their categories.
Every year the winners in this section are also presented with Best of the Best banners so you can identify the 2020 Best of the Best winners. Some businesses will also have a 2020 Best of the Best plaque displayed in their business — so look for those, too.
We congratulate all of the 2020 Best of the Best winners and encourage you to visit their businesses to support them and also congratulate them on winning this year.
As always, our sales staff will be glad to help with any of your advertising needs in any of our products. You can reach us at 540-812-2282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.