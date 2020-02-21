Honoring the Mother of Beulah Baptist Church

On Sunday, members and guests of Beulah Baptist Church of Rixeyville, celebrated Deaconess Sandra Lee Washington as the Matriarch of Beulah Baptist.
A position of notoriety, the Mother of Beulah is also a ministry of serious responsibility as noted by the Reverend Dr. Kenneth Lee Pitts, pastor of Beulah Baptist Church.
Deaconess Washington was recognized for her special gifts and dedication to the ministry. Most importantly, Deaconess Washington live her life for Christ always walking in love and witnessing to everyone about the goodness of our Lord.
The Beulah Baptist Church thanks her for accepting this obligation and challenge.
