The life story of Harriet Tubman

Sunday also afforded the members and guests of Beulah the opportunity to witness a stellar performance by Cleo Kay Coleman. Coleman is an 88-year-old historian.
Beulah was the recipient of a historical account of the life of Mrs. Harriet Tubman. In Coleman's oration, she explained that Harriet was a slave who never learned to read or write and received visions from God that guided her survival during the tough times of slavery.
These visions along with the lessons she learned from her father, the Quakers and abolitionists helped her to free over 300 slaves.
She fought against those who sought to continue slavery while taking slaves as far as Canada to be free.
Tubman's determination and strong will became an obsession to free as many slaves possible. Harriet always consulted God through prayer before making any trips in the underground railroad to free these slaves.
The Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes and safe houses used by enslaved African Americans. She became a scout, a spy and led a section of the Union Army.
Coleman recounts that Harriet always carried three things: her bible, a walking stick and a pistol.
Affectionately, Mrs. Tubman was known as a "pistol packing woman" who believed that God didn't mean for any human to own another human being.
As the program ended, Pastor Pitts mentioned it is good for us to read and research our history and don't always rely one source to teach us. We as African American people have made important strives and contributions to our society.
What another great day to be at Beulah Baptist Church, “the little mega church” that sits on a hill on holy ground with a spectacular view of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
