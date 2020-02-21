Human trafficking, which is making headlines more and more in the D.C. suburbs, isn't just a problem contained Culpeper's northern neighbors.
"The most common myth is, human trafficking is not happening in my community," Joni Langevoort, a volunteer with Just Ask Prevention, told a gathering of the Healthy Culpeper Community Partners last week at Culpeper Baptist Church.
"The fact is, it affects every corner of the United States," she said.
The Just Ask Prevention program, which began in 2013 after police in Fairfax County learned that people who were victim of sex trafficking and getting into trouble were never asked the cause of why troubles were happening.
Its founder, Bill Woolf, who is now works as the director of anti- human trafficking efforts at the Department of Justice, started off as the only detective in Fairfax County who was investigating trafficking.
He came across one victim who had talked to plenty of school, substance abuse, mental health and behavioral counselors, but never gave up her secret.
He asked the victim, "Why did no one ever see what was happening to you over all these years," Langevoort said. "She answered, 'no one ever asked. I told one person and they didn't believe me, they told me it was a problem all of my own making. It was in my head. It was my fault.'
"Human trafficking just wasn't on the radar a few years ago," Langevoort said.
She said Just Ask Prevention is "sort of the education piece in the fight against human trafficking."
Langevoort told the story of a Fairfax County mother who had lived there for nearly 40 years when her teenage daughter became a victim of sex trafficking after meeting a 20-year-old MS-13 gang member after a night out with friends at the movies.
The 20-year-old, who was also a sophomore at her high school, eventually gained her trust and friended her on Facebook — before things went down a dark and twisted road.
She tried to end their “friendship,” but it just ended up in physical abuse during and after school.
Eventually, MS-13 gang members would come to her window at night and threaten her at gunpoint.
When the parents were away one time, gang members entered the house and threatened the girl’s 8- and 9-year-old brothers, saying that they would kill the parents and rape their 3-year-old daughter if she didn’t come with him.
The teenage girl was taken to a house near Burke and gang-raped and drugged for four days before the FBI and other agencies rescued her. Even after that ordeal, the gang took her again four months later and trafficked her across Northern Virginia. Ten days later, she was nearly sold for $10,000 to a trafficker before a bust happened at a Dunkin’ Donuts.
“Every 30 seconds, a child or teen is sold in the U.S.,” Langevoort said. “It’s a $32 million industry.” On in five children in school will be approached by a trafficker, she added.
Langevoort and Culpeper Master Police Officer Mike Grant both agreed that people not only need to look for trafficking warning signs — which can range from everything to slipping grades, to teens coming home with unexplained gifts, to outright intimidation and kidnapping — and take them seriously.
“The quicker we can get down and find out what’s going on, the quicker we can save some of these children. They’re intimidated themselves,” Grant said. “You’ve got to pay attention.
“They may only have a split second to get out of a situation. They may just hand you a note, they may just walk by real quick and say I need help,” he said. “Take it seriously. I’m not saying get yourself involved or get in the middle. I’m saying pay attention. Where were they? Who are they with? If they contact you outside, maybe you can see a car, get a tag, anything. And then call us right away, or the sheriff’s department or the State Police. Just don’t think, ‘maybe there were kidding.’ They need help.
“If they ask for help, take it seriously. We’ll figure it out if they were just fooling around or if they need help,” Grant said. “Because I can tell you, gangs can be very intimidating. MS-13 is a very violent gang, but all these gangs are. They will intimidate you, they will intimidate your family. Get us involved as quick as you can, and we will help you through that process.”
Since its founding in 2013, Just Ask Prevention has educated more than 1,000 community organizations such as Healthy Culpeper and reached more than 100,000 young people, Langevoort said. For more information and tips, visit www.justaskprevention.org.
