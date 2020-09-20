The Culpeper Times won one of the Virginia Press Association’s top honors, the organization announced Thursday.

Contributing photographer Ian Chini received the Best in Show award for photography among non-daily newspapers in the state for this image:

CT best in show

Culpeper held its annual commemoration of 9-11, as bugler Gerry Schuck (right), with Bugles Across America, played taps at four locations throughout the town, culminating at 10:03 at the corner of Main and Davis St.

The judges wrote, ”Depth of field is amazing, amount of subjects aren’t too much/overpowering, and perfect moment to capture what has transpired. Background setting blends in perfectly, and the natural light doesn’t overpower anything. Perfect angle to shoot it from.”

One of the Culpeper Times sister newspapers, the nearby Rappahannock News, won two Best in Show honors for "Opioid Ripples," a project about the regional addiction epidemic.

The Virginia Press Association announced the honors at an online event Thursday. You can watch it here: https://youtu.be/LE24AzBDiSw

