Culpeper Town employees are beginning spring clean-up in preparation for the upcoming holidays and summer season.
They are filling graves, seeding, fertilizing and trimming trees and bushes as necessary. They will begin clearing graves of all non-permanent decorations along with items prohibited by town code.
The town administration requests that before Monday, March 16, owners or family members remove all nonpermanent decorations from their graves that they wish to salvage or re-use. There are many memorial wreaths and other floral decorations that have weathered, and these need to be permanently removed.
Also, items that are not specifically permitted by town policy must be removed.
As a reminder, only two floral arrangements may be placed on a grave at one time and should be securely anchored or in a nonbreakable vase or container; floral displays attached to stones are encouraged and permitted all year.
Withered, faded and unsightly flowers will be removed. No floral arrangements are allowed within the moving aisles.
The following items are strictly prohibited.
• Glass containers.
• Garden, commercial or advertising flags.
• Fencing and borders.
• Wood chips.
• Decorative rocks.
• All other decorative items not listed above.
Cemetery lot owners wishing to install permanent items such as stones, flags, benches, statues or plantings must apply for and obtain a permit or permission from the town prior to installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.