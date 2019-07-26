This is a question that most of us ask ourselves at least a few times in our lives. Laws influence our lives in countless ways. They impact us when buying a house, getting a divorce, running a business, and leaving a legacy for our children. The internet gives us seemingly unlimited information to research legal issues on our own, but how can you be sure that information is accurate? Laws are constantly changing and a minor detail may be the difference between success and failure.
So, how do you know when you need a lawyer? One rule of thumb is to always seek legal counsel if you are in danger of going to court. Also, if the opposing party has a lawyer, you will be at a significant disadvantage if you don’t have one. Below are some further examples broken down by areas of law.
Family Law
Divorce, child custody, and support cases can be complex and often accompanied by strong emotions. Having an experienced lawyer who can explain your options and guide you through the process is critical for avoiding mistakes that can impact your family for a long time to come.
Personal Injury
If you are injured through no fault of your own, an insurance company is likely responsible for your compensation. The insurance adjuster is a professional negotiator whose job is to pay you as little as possible. Leave it to an experienced lawyer to fight for fair compensation.
Business
Most businesses need a lawyer at some point, whether for initial information, contracts, employment policies, disputes, or lawsuits. Most successful business people recognize that an ounce of legal prevention is worth a pound or more of legal efforts at a cure.
Real Estate
Buying a house is usually the largest investment in your lifetime and can involve multiple legal decisions in the process. While realtors and settlement services may provide helpful information, only lawyers are authorized to answer those legal questions.
Wills and Estates
Estate planning is crucial for anyone with assets and/or children. Online estate planning programs make it tempting to consider doing this yourself. However, Consumer Reports, which tested the leading programs, says that unless your estate planning requirements are extremely simple, no app will fulfill all of your planning needs. Avoid leaving your loved ones with a legal mess.
Criminal
If you are suspected of, or have been charged with a crime, you need a lawyer.
Collections
If someone owes you money and refuses to pay, suing them may be the right course of action.
A good lawyer doesn’t only know the law; a good lawyer also knows the grey areas of your situation, the precedents that were set with other cases, how to work through the courts and with other lawyers and judges. A good lawyer will make sure you understand your rights and your options – it can be very costly if you don’t.
Davies, Barrell, Will, Lewellyn & Edwards, PLC is a general practice law firm specializing in the areas of law listed above and more. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.dbwle.com/.
