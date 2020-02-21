The next Team Jordan meeting will be Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. at the Roscoe H. Ford Police Department’s Community Room at 740 Old Brandy Road, Culpeper.
Guest speakers will be Amy Lukachik Coordinator of the Culpeper Young Lives Program and Sara Bywater-Baldwin, founder of Willow Circle Art. Both of these programs are community partners that are part of Healthy Culpeper and supported by Team Jordan.
There will be snacks from Chick-fil-A and Knakal’s Bakery goodies, along with door prizes. Grab a friend or Neighbor, come out and help make a positive impact on the community.
“It’s Never too Early to Talk Suicide Prevention” — Preventing suicide requires a public health approach in which prevention efforts take place on the societal, community, family and individual level.
