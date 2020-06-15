The town of Culpeper Treasurer’s Office announced Monday that in response to the continued economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on town utility customers, the Town Council has extended the suspension of utility bill late-payment charges to Aug. 31.
Late charges for utilities were previously suspended through June 30. These include:
• Late payment fee of $1.50 or 2% for non-payment by the bill due date.
• Delinquent fee for non-payment 11 days after the bill due date.
• Disconnect fee for accounts that have been scheduled for disconnection of service for non-payment.
Beginning July 1, however, the Treasurer’s Office may resume utility account disconnection as a means of collection of past due balances. The Treasurer’s Office is asking that utility account holders who are having difficulty making payments to contact the Customer Service team regarding their account.
Customers are asked to make partial payments toward their account, or establish a written payment arrangement in order to avoid disconnect.
Any questions regarding utility bills should be directed to the Town of Culpeper Treasurer’s Office by calling (540) 829-8220, or by email at payonline@culpeperva.gov.
