The town of Culpeper and surrounding areas are being hit by a power outage this Wednesday evening. (Breaking news, we know, for those of you in the dark!)
The power problem appears to be connected to a Dominion Energy outage. As of just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dominion lists 3,531 customers without power. But is not clear the extent that Dominion’s outage is having an impact on Culpeper Light and Power, which purchases energy from Dominion.
The Town of Culpeper’s police department posted a message around 8 p.m. advising of the outage and urging drivers: “Please remember that flashing red traffic lights should be treated as stop signs and flashing yellow traffic lights should be treated as yield signs.”
This is a developing story. We will continue to update. Have a tip?: Email jgully@culpepertimes.com
