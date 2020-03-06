Rose Deal, a newcomer to Culpeper County Economic Development, wants everyone to “Be a Local.”
One of the main projects for Deal, who started her position last month as the business development coordinator for Culpeper County Economic Development, is getting businesses signed up for the “Be a Local Culpeper” program, as well as the annual Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour.
“The ‘Be a Local Culpeper’ program is a program that’s been around for a couple of years,” she said, adding: “It was revamped in back in 2017. It’s just a way to remind locals to shop local.”
Deal comes to Culpeper from neighboring Orange County. “I was excited for the opportunity in a larger community [with] some different initiatives that I hadn’t yet experienced in Orange,” she said. “I was excited to be able to expand my knowledge base of economic development, and it’s just a great opportunity.”
One of her main initiatives in Orange was helping to get the Quad County Business Summit together, which worked with smaller counties such as Greene, Louisa and Fluvanna. “Those quad counties would get together and each year there would be a small-business seminar; a half-day of education programs for businesses to come in and learn what resources are available to them out in the community.”
Deal earned her associates degree from Germanna Community College, graduating cum laude, and earned a Project Management Certificate from James Madison University as well as a Marketing Design Professional Certificate from Sessions College. Her family includes her husband, Trey, and an 8-year-old daughter, McKenna.
She served eight years in Orange County Administration, including five as the project manager for Orange County Economic Development. “I actually kind of was tapped,” she said of getting into economic development. “The former county administrator in Orange (Bryan David) had me help with small economic-development tasks,” Deal said. “He’d bring in on initiatives, programs, things like that. Then the position opened up and I was actually like, ‘ah, that’s something I was interested in.’”
In Culpeper, Deal will be working with Culpeper Economic Development Director Phil Sheridan on recruiting and retaining existing businesses for the “Be a Local Culpeper” program.
“We have an opportunity for businesses to sign up for a free listing on the website,” Deal said. “It’s a listing that will give them a link to be added to our website, which will then feed to their website.
“We have an investor opportunity as well, where in getting an annual membership you are included with all local promotions materials,” she said. For more information on the program, contact Deal at rdeal@culpepercounty.gov or call the Economic Development office at (540) 727-3410.
“I’m just excited to meet the business community and I’ve hit the ground running,” she said.
“Rose’s energy, positive attitude and experience helped her transition smoothly into a complex position,” Sheridan said. “She is already building on the great foundation created by the previous economic developers in Culpeper. We are fortunate to have her on the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.