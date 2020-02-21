PDA: A warning sign for future cardiovascular issues

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 8.5 million people in the United States, including about 20 percent of people over the age of 60, have peripheral arterial disease (PAD).
PAD is a common circulatory problem in which a buildup of fatty plaque in the arteries — known as atherosclerosis — causes them to narrow and reduce blood flow to a person’s limbs. Most commonly, symptoms of PAD are felt in the legs and can include:
• Muscle pain in thighs, hips and calves after walking or climbing stairs
• Fatigue or heaviness in the legs
• Sores on the legs or feet that don’t heal
• A cold feeling in one foot
• A change in the color of the legs
• Hair loss on legs or feet
• Slower growth of toenails
“Patients are often referred to us after they notice pain or feelings of heaviness when they’re doing an activity,” said John Hardy, MD, cardiologist at UVA Cardiology, a department of Novant Health UVA Health System. “Once PAD is diagnosed, we evaluate their risk factors and assess for coronary disease, which is commonly related.
About 50 percent of patients with PAD also have coronary disease.” Risk Factors
PAD can be exaggerated or worsened by risk factors, including smoking, diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure), history of heart attacks or stroke and high cholesterol. People who are overweight, of older age or who may have limited physical activity are also at heightened risk for developing PAD.
The good news is that there are many things a patient can do to control risk factors and lower their chances of developing PAD. According to Hardy, if the patient is a smoker, one of the best ways to prevent PAD is to quit smoking immediately. Exercise and a healthy diet are also effective ways to reduce PAD risk.
Treatment and Prevention
But hope is not lost if PAD is diagnosed. Treatment options include:
• Walking — Improves exercise capacity by stimulating blood vessel development to naturally bypass blockages.
• Medications — Taking medication for high blood pressure or cholesterol can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular events. Some medications can improve blood flow in the legs and pain-free exercise capacity.
• Angioplasty/Stenting — A minimally invasive procedure in which a wire mesh tube is inserted to prop open an artery and improve blood flow to leg muscles.
• Bypass grafting — A surgical procedure in which a vein from another part of the body is used to “bypass” and reroute blood around a closed artery.
“PAD can be stabilized,” said Hardy. “It’s not a death sentence, but it should be a warning sign that lifestyle changes are needed.
If the patient is willing to make healthy lifestyle changes, we can slow down the progress of the disease. Visiting a cardiologist for an evaluation and proper diagnosis is an important first step.”
For more information about Novant Health UVA Health System cardiovascular services, please visit novanthealthuva.org/cliniclocations/uva-cardiology.
