Steeplechasing enthusiasts and fans of Downton Abbey are invited to make plans to enjoy the exciting spectacle of beautiful horses racing over fences on Saturday, March 7, when Rappahannock Hunt Races, which last ran in 2008, kick off the 2020 Virginia Point-to-point Association season at The Hill Farm on Route 522 North, just outside Culpeper.
Jump racing on natural terrain is great fun to watch and you can't help getting excited, cheering for "your" horse to win, but first you have to get to the course.
Your outing becomes a special adventure when you find yourself driving along a farm lane that leads you into a glorious expanse of open countryside with mind-boggling views of the horizon where the Blue Ridge Mountains meet the sky.
It’s so easy to organize a party of family, friends, and business associates. You can choose general admission (GA) at $7 per head or the discounted book of 10 GA tickets for $50, both options with free parking and a short walk to the course. Food trucks and vendors will be on site if you don’t feel like toting picnic baskets and coolers.
Reserved parking with premium and direct views of the course provide another terrific way to enjoy your day at the races. Patron Parking ($125) and Railside Parking ($125) put your party of four in a pre-assigned parking place.
Have a huge guest list? No worries purchasing additional GA tickets ($7 per person) or that discounte book of 10. will get all your besties to the party. Another option is Side-by-Side Parking: $225 reserves two adjacent parking spaces an four occupants per vehicle and GA tickets for additional guests.
There’s also an option for tent parking ($175) with parking for one vehicle with four occupants, but you have to provide your own tent, maximum 10x10. Note: no dogs allowed, for safety reasons.
Steeplechase Tailgate Party 101
What To Wear: it helps to be prepared for extremes in weather, so get updated forecasts, and remember that layering is the best bet. Country casual covers a wide variety of fashion, and rural styles bring sophisticated practicality to your sartorial splendor.
Plan on waterproof and warm outer layers and several light layers that are easy to remove. Pack along extra socks and wear waterproof boots that protect you from puddles, mud, snow. Don’t forget gloves, scarves, neck-warmers.
Hats are more than a fashion statement: wearing one prevents the loss of 50 percent of your body heat. Even if you’re not a shopaholic, be sure to stop by Rappahannock Hunt’s tent and check out the sporting selection of apparel with distinctive running fox logo.
Food and Drink
Your tailgate picnic, fancy or casual, is up to you.
If you’re attending general admission and you don’t feel like carrying picnic basket or cooler, food trucks and vendors will be on site. If you reserve a tailgate parking space, it’s easy to put on the ritz or keep it simple. If you’re a guest at someone’s tailgate, it’s nice to offer to bring something, but some enthusiasts are serious DIYers – just go and have a good time.
Hosting? Keep a list of who and what: bouillon, coffee, wings, ribs, fried chicken, various salads, deviled eggs, ham biscuits, brownies — everyone has a favorite dish to share. If you bring adult beverages, please remember to designate a driver s that your fun day at the races doesn’t end with flashing lights.
The Venue: The Hill, situated on Durantes Curve (Rt. 522) in Boston, VA, is extremely well named, offering sensational views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Driving through The Hill to the new course is like going back in time: all you can see is natural countryside and distant mountains that span the horizon like slumbering dragons.
Post time is 1 p.m. for the program of timber and flat races.
Gates open at 10:30 a.m. You don’t have to know horses to enjoy an exciting day of racing over fences amidst breathtaking views and spacious skies ... like scenes from Downton Abbey, but live.
