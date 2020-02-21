EVHS student wins $15,000 scholarship from ACT

A senior at Eastern View High School won the student lottery from a national college testing company.
Amir Shariatmadari received a $15,000 scholarship and a $5,000 technology package from the ACT, an organization that provides college-placement testing to more than 1.8 million high school students each year.
This year, the organization chose 14 students at random to receive a scholarship and technology package. Seven of those students, including Shariatmadari, were awarded the prize after taking the ACT.
“When I found out I won the scholarship, I had trouble believing what had happened,” Shariatmadari said. “I wasn't even aware of the scholarship existing. [My counselor] called me over saying that the ACT people wanted to survey me [about] my experience taking the ACT. Instead, I found out that I won a scholarship.”
According to the ACT, winners must use the scholarship funds at any Title IV-eligible postsecondary school in the United States.
The technology package included a laptop computer, tablet, monitor, keyboard, mouse and other computer accessories. Winners also received a gift card to help fund any other technology or software needs at college.
Eastern View Principal, Dr. Felix Addo applauded the announcement.
"Amir is a great student and deserving of this scholarship,” Addo said. “It couldn't have happened to a better student. We are on cloud nine and over the moon for Amir".
Along with the scholarships, ACT officials are also awarding $65,000 this school year in flash giveaways to students preparing for the ACT test through ACT Academy, the organization’s free online learning and testing practice program.
Shariatmadari, who has applied to several colleges and universities, plans to major in computer science. He is the son of Reza and Manijeh Shariatmadari of Culpeper.
In January, ACT officials and EV staff were on hand to present Shariatmadari with the scholarship.
“I just want to thank God, my family, and faculty and staff at Eastern View High School for all the blessings, opportunities, and support I have today,” Shariatmadari said. “I wouldn't be here without it.”
