The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission (RRRC) announced $1 million in grant funding to three affordable housing developers in the region, two of which reside in Culpeper.
“We are excited to announce these initial awards to Culpeper Community Development Corporation, People Incorporated and Skyline Community Action Partnership,” said RRRC Executive Director Patrick Mauney. “We look forward to the success of each development and for the addition of much-needed affordable housing units in the region.”
Culpeper Community Development Corporation, whose mission is to provide shelter and services in the Culpeper area through Culpeper Housing and Shelter Services, plans to develop 37 new rental units called Parkside Apartments. The proposed property is planned to include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units to serve households earning at or below 60% area median income for Culpeper County. Rental rates are anticipated to range from $575 per month to $900 per month based on unit size and the household’s income.
People Incorporated, who works to address a lack of affordable housing in the communities they serve, plans to develop 60 new rental units called Lightfoot Apartments. The proposed property plans to provide a mix of one, two and three- bedroom units for households who earn at or below 60% area median income for Culpeper County. Rental rates are anticipated to range from $656 to $1,247 depending on unit size and household income.
Skyline Community Action Partnership recently completed the purchase of the former Barbara’s House building from the Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA). Along with five existing units, Skyline CAP plans to renovate the building to add a sixth unit, along with new appliances and cosmetic changes. The property, which served as transitional housing from 2002 until the decision to close Barbara’s House in 2020, consists of two- and three-bedroom units, which are expected to rent to households who earn at or below 80% area median income for Madison County. Anticipated rental rates, according to HUD’s Fair Market rental rates, are expected to be $957 for a two-bedroom and $1,183 for a three-bedroom per month.
Funding for the RRRC Housing Development Program was awarded by Virginia Housing as part of its REACH Virginia program. Additional awards are anticipated to be announced later this year.
