A Virginia nonprofit classified a Culpeper battlefield as threatened or endangered by recent developments in allowing a rezoning request for a data center to move forward.
In an announcement Tuesday, Preservation Virginia, a private, nonprofit organization seeking to engage the public and sustaining Virginia’s historic places, listed Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places for 2022, which included Brandy Station Battlefield.
"Local county governments passed separate rezoning actions to allow for construction of mega data center complexes, which would irreparably alter the adjacent historic landscapes associated with these battlefields, local farmland, and the areas’ rural character," the announcement read. "Locating data centers within technology corridors and away from culturally sensitive areas would convey how local governments value and support the preservation of their irreplaceable historic resources."
Despite efforts from community members, historical and environmental groups to deter them, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted on April 5 to pave the way for Amazon to construct a data center on Route 3 in Stevensburg.
Woodbridge-based development firm Marvell Developments LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon Data Services, submitted a rezoning request for 20420 Germanna Highway - currently the location of Magnolia Equestrian Center LLC - from an A-1 (Agricultural) to LI (Light Industrial) in order to construct two data center buildings, totaling over 400,000-square-feet on approximately 230 acres.
On March 28, representatives from The Germanna Foundation, American Battlefield Trust, Piedmont Environmental Council and Journey Through Hallowed Ground took members of the public as well as some supervisors on an over two hour tour of Salubria and Hansbrough Ridge, which lie in close proximity to the site, in order to outline the potential negative impacts.
Other endangered sites includeWilliam Fox Elementary School in Richmond and Preston-Crockett House in Smyth County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.