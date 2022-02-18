Abingdon-based nonprofit People Incorporated may soon bring a light at the end of the tunnel for more available, affordable housing throughout Culpeper County with the proposed construction of a new housing project.
“As the local Community Action Agency with proven success in the development and management of affordable housing, People Incorporated was a natural partner for the town and county to work with on a project focused on addressing housing needs locally,” said People Incorporated Vice President and Chief Development Officer Bryan Ailey.
The Lightfoot Apartments are proposed to be up to 60 units, consisting of a mix of one, two and three bedroom units for individuals and families making at or below 60% of the area median income.
“This development would provide safe, sanitary and high-quality housing indistinguishable from comparable market-rate housing to local qualifying families in need of a more affordable housing option,” Ailey said.
People Incorporated became aware of the potential project by way of its board members Executive Director of the Department of Culpeper Human Services Lisa Peacock and Executive Director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission Patrick Mauney. Incorporated became actively involved in discussions last August 2021, although talk about the parcels had been ongoing prior to that time.
The project will exceed code-based accessibility and efficiency standards by achieving green building certification from Earthcraft Virginia and providing fully accessible housing options for individuals with mobility impairments.
Also provided will be an onsite recreational amenity, such as a playground, in partnership with the Town of Culpeper and Culpeper County.
The proposed location of the project sits on three parcels of land between Bickers and Lightfoot streets – two owned by the county and one by the town. PI is working to negotiate donations of the land by both governmental bodies.
Culpeper Town Council on Feb. 8 unanimously approved an option agreement as well as approved an ordinance that would designate the property an area of revitalization.
The parcel owned by the town is 0.38 acres with a current assessed value $42,800.
During the meeting, Director of Planning and Community Development Andrew Hopewell said the town has no use for the property and instead causes more resources to be used for mowing and maintenance.
“From staff’s perspective, we think that this is a great opportunity for the town to partner with People Inc. and see this provision of affordable housing units within the town,” Hopewell said.
During a meeting on Feb. 1, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the option agreement and set a public hearing for March 1.
Efforts have been centered on the negotiation of the purchase option for site control in order to have eligibility to apply for low-income housing tax credits in March.
Upon application, final reservations of the tax credits are typically announced in early summer. If awarded credits, Incorporated will proceed to architectural design and procure the balance of funding needed to begin construction.
Upon completion of those goals, construction would be expected to begin in about April or May 2023.
The development, however, will be contingent on securing the tax credits and maintaining housing affordability on the parcels.
Upon the donation, People Incorporated plans to administratively re-plat the property in order to create one contiguous parcel that allows for up to 60 apartments units under the current zoning designation of R-2.
People Incorporated recently completed the rehabilitation of Culpeper Crossing Apartments, formerly known as Brandywine Apartments, located in downtown Culpeper.
It purchased the community and converted it to affordable housing.
With a total development cost exceeding $4.5 million, the project was recognized by the Department of Housing and Community Development with a Governor's Housing Award for Best Revitalization/Preservation effort last November.
“People Incorporated remains heavily invested and committed to the county and Town of Culpeper in providing high-quality, affordable housing opportunities for the local population and is pleased to be partnering with both localities and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission on this exciting new proposal,” Ailey said.
