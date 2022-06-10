Parents living across the country share a common struggle recently in the grocery store. It’s not due to rising food costs, however, but a baby formula shortage. Local nonprofits and community groups kicked it into high gear to make sure no baby goes hungry.
Despite beginning due to pandemic-related supply chain issues, the national baby formula shortage became exacerbated in February when Abbott Nutrition, largest baby formula manufacturer in the country, initiated a voluntary recall of powder formulas including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.
The recall has been especially difficult for families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), according to Executive Director of Mom2Mom Kirstan Knipple.
“WIC automatically defaults to (the) Similac brand, so when the recall hit and all the stores pulled Similac from their shelves, the families receiving WIC benefits needed a substitute, which became Enfamil and other brands,” Knipple said. “Then you have the families who weren’t getting WIC who use Enfamil and other brands now trying to find their formula too.”
Area nonprofits tasked with helping families in need have felt the rope tightening as well. Some organizations, however, are better positioned to provide help.
“(We) have been fortunate enough to have formula on hand for clients if they need it, so the shortage has not greatly impacted us at this moment,” said Executive Director of Services to Abused Families Cindy Hedges.
However, SAFE has started to feel the burden of the shortage within the last three months.
Before the shortage, the organization aided 15 families with formula.
“Currently, due to the shortage, the need has increased to our clients and other agencies we have working relationships with,” said Hedges.
Abbott ceased production at its Sturgis, Michigan plant because of contamination concerns. A Federal Drug Administration investigation found four infants who were hospitalized with bacterial infections after consuming the formula. Two of the babies died.
On June 4, Abbott resumed production and is aiming for an initial product release around June 20.
“If (families) are on WIC and can’t find their formula, and we do not have it on hand, we suggest reaching out to the local health departments as they may have some on hand,” Hedges said. There are also a lot of local women groups on Facebook that have been posting where formula is in stock.”
Local resident Leah Bradley started one such Facebook group.
“I started it because I saw other yard sales and local community pages posting and asking for formula or breast milk,” she said. “This was an opportunity to try to localize it to one group for consistency and for families of formula or breast milk dependents to come together to help one another.”
Bradley created the group entitled Central Virginia FED IS BEST Co-Op on May 12 and already has nearly 200 members.
“The response has been amazing,” she said. “Whether it’s offering formula one has, a breast milk donation and even seen in the wild posts, such as ‘Hey, Culpeper Target has XYZ formula if anyone is looking for it.’”
SAFE’s continued biggest challenge remains making sure its pantry continues to have formula.
“Unfortunately, donations have slowed down on formula, so anyone who can donate, it would be greatly appreciated,” Hedges said.
Knipple shared a similar plea.
For more information on how to support these nonprofits, visit their websites or social media pages at www.safejourneys.org or @Mom2MomVA.
