Northridge residents in Culpeper suffer from rent increase

“We’re kind of at a loss as to what to do. Unfortunately, we don’t have a choice if we want a place to live.”
These were the words of Cynthia Smith, explaining her dire situation.
Residents of The Meadows at Northridge Apartments on Claire Taylor Court were stunned one day when they had found a letter, explaining their rent would be increasing.
The apartment property is designated under a low-income federal program that provides cheap housing for older residents that fall within a certain income range. In late May, a new management company under the name of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. of Norfolk took over the property and, in June, the letters were sent to the residents.
Efforts to reach S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. via email for comment were unsuccessful.
Residents were further shocked when they found that the letter they had received claimed that it had been hand delivered. The residents claim the letters were never hand delivered, but stuck in their door jams. To contribute to the confusion, all letters were addressed to Dorothy Smith, another resident of the property.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Smooth said. “What they’re for asking is $306 more than what I pay now.”
According to the Virginia Housing Development Authority, rent increases such as this are becoming commonplace in today’s economy.
“We have seen from the last year or two, rents have been extremely high due to inflation,” explained Director of Compliance and Asset Management at the VHDA Neal Rogers. “Some of it is also due to the pandemic. Because managers could not raise rent during that time, owners are in a sense making up for some lost time.”
“Some are doing it gradually and some are being a bit more aggressive.”
VHDA further explained that the rent increases instituted by the new management company did fall within the limits defined by the low-income federal program the property is under.
Resident Shelly Frye explained how detrimental the rent increase would be on the community at Northridge Apartments.
“Some people’s rents went up by 30%,” she said. “These are people in wheelchairs and walkers, they have no other avenues to find somewhere to go really quick.”
“Some of the residents have been here for 15,18 years. They do not have the ability or finances to relocate. For any one of us to move, we’d have to find a place, pay first and last month, security deposit, movers, etc.,” said resident Carol Shields.
Shields is one of the residents leading the effort to help those at the apartment complex. She explained the difficulty she had in finding help.
“Since the property is under new management and Virginia has rent control laws, it seems like they can do this,” she said. “I’ve reached out to various organizations who have all pretty much told me the same thing.”
Shields reached out to various politicians, but unfortunately, has not heard back from them on the matter.
For some Northridge Apartments residents, it's time to tighten up their monthly spending to accommodate the hike while others must look for cheaper housing in an ever unpredictable housing market.
(1) comment
Maybe these seniors (over 55 community) should've pulled up their bootstraps and saved more.
See how callous that sounds?
