Please be advised: Culpeper Medical Center phone numbers have been identified as being wrongfully used in a scam operation.
This scam operation offers credit cards to individuals being called.
This is not an authorized Culpeper Medical Center request. Please DO NOT respond.
The authorities have been notified, and we are taking measures to communicate this to our patients and community.
If you have any questions, please contact our Risk Management Department at:
(540) 829-5018
(540) 829-5703
