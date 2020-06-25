Novant Health UVA Health System, an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient services and medical centers in northern and central Virginia, announces that it is currently offering all services that were paused in mid-March due to COVID-19.
Services now available include non-time sensitive and non-emergency surgeries and procedures, pediatric well checks, routine care office visits and care for both chronic diseases and acute issues.
These are in addition to the medically necessary, time-sensitive procedures — and imaging, labs and other appointments to support them – that resumed on May 11.
“At the advice of our physicians, and on behalf of our patients who have delayed care, we have thoughtfully decided to resume these services,” said Al Pilong, chief executive officer, Novant Health UVA Health System. “We continue to see promising declines in the number of COVID-19 cases in our health districts, and our team stands ready to care for the community.”
While virtual care options are still available at NovantHealthUVA.org/virtual, Novant Health UVA Health System has added heightened safety measures for in-person visits, including:
νTemperature screenings for everyone entering the health system’s facilities
νUniversal masking
νEnhanced cleaning processes
νIncreased resources to infection prevention teams
νPreadmission testing for procedures and surgeries, which includes testing for COVID-19
νLowering the number of patients allowed in clinics at one time
νReducing the use of waiting rooms
limiting visitors in facilities
“As we reintroduce services and begin to find a new normal after COVID-19, our utmost priority remains the safety of our team members and our patients,” Pilong said. “We look forward to continuing to bring the best of health to our communities – and the quality care they’ve come to expect from us – now that it is safe to do so for all services across our entire health system.”
Urgent patient needs will continue to be prioritized. The Novant Health UVA Health System team will be contacting patients directly to reschedule services that were previously delayed. Patients with questions should contact their provider.
For more information, visit its website at NovantHealthUVA.org or follow Novant Health UVA Health System on Facebook and Twitter.
To learn more about Novant Health, visit NovantHealth.org. To learn more about UVA Health System, visit UVAHealth.com.
