Novant Health UVA Health System to present virtual women’s health event 'What's Up, Doc?'

Novant Health UVA Health System will host “What’s Up, Doc?,” a virtual all-female panel discussion and Q&A with health system providers and experts about women’s healthcare needs in 2020.
The online town hall will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, via Zoom. “What’s Up, Doc?” will cover several topics including: how, when and where to seek healthcare during the pandemic; the importance of timely preventative and diagnostic care; healthy strategies to manage stress and build resiliency; and how community partnerships are lending support during this time of need.
The virtual panel discussion is open to the community. However, registration is required. For more information and to sign up, visit: novanthealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gxT68TZLQNCCFsMfmHM6kA.
Panelists from across the Novant Health UVA Health System will be featured during the discussion of women’s healthcare needs. They include:
- Karla Lacayo, MD, FACEP, medical director of the Emergency Department at Haymarket Medical Center
- Andrea M. Jackson, MD, an OB-GYN specializing in high-risk deliveries
- Chari V. Smith, MD, an OB-GYN with specific interest in adolescent gynecology and pregnancy complications
- Rabia Arshad, MD, FACC, a cardiologist with special interest in preventative care for heart disease
- Heidi D. Rafferty, MD, a breast surgeon specializing in comprehensive breast health management
- Hema Gajula, MD, a neurologist with special interest in stroke, migraine, seizures, tremors and dementia
- Karen Bagley, Ph.D., MPH, a licensed clinical psychologist with specialties in mood, LGBTQIA+ and trauma
- Kim Golanski, CCP, director of community engagement for Novant Health UVA Health System
Additional Novant Health UVA Health System providers will be on hand for the Q&A portion of the event, including Anastasia Williams, MD, and Ivory Miceli, RDN. Dr. Williams has more than 20 years of experience and serves as medical director for the Novant Health UVA Health System pediatric program and lead physician for Novant Health UVA Health System Olde Towne Pediatrics. Miceli is a registered dietitian with a special interest in helping people find practical solutions for healthy living with food, and she has focused most of her career on working with bariatric patients.
“COVID-19 has shifted the focus for so many women, but we want to ensure that their health remains a top priority and that we’re able to provide helpful information, even in the midst of a crisis,” said Heather Aram, vice president of service line and ambulatory development, Novant Health UVA Health System. “We’re excited to feature so many female experts in a way that lets them speak directly with the community about healthcare and community resources available during this challenging time.”
For more information about Novant Health UVA Health System, visit NovantHealthUVA.org.
Novant Health UVA Health System is an integrated network of physician offices, outpatient centers and medical centers providing patients access to advanced, quality care delivered with a personal touch. Founded in 2016, the regional Health System is a partnership between Novant Health and UVA Health System that provides subspecialty care and groundbreaking clinical trials — with the support of UVA Health System — along with urgent and primary care in Virginia.
