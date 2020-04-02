In recent weeks, COVID-19 has created intense pressure for health systems around the world and across the country.
Novant Health UVA Health System remains in a constant state of readiness for an expected patient surge and continues to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association during this challenging time.
“Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of our patients, providers, team members and communities,” said Al Pilong, chief executive officer, Novant Health UVA Health System. “We’ve made several key operational changes to increase available bed space, conserve critical resources and maximize our ability to care for our communities.”
Recent changes at Novant Health UVA Health System facilities include the following:
• Hospital visitor restrictions and screenings are in place. Visitation for hospital patients has been restricted, except for laboring mothers and patients who are minors (under age 18).
• Patients have been advised to come to clinics alone, if possible. If visitors are required, only one visitor may accompany each patient in the exam room. Visitors must be healthy and age 13 or older.
• Patients with symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) have been asked to call their provider before visiting a clinic. Providers will set up a care plan to keep others from getting infected/exposed.
• All non-urgent elective surgeries and procedures have been suspended. However, emergency and essential services continue uninterrupted.
• Novant Health UVA Health System team members who normally work in areas that have been impacted by the reduction of in-person visits and elective procedures are being redeployed to areas needing additional help to meet the needs of patients.
• Additional licensed bed capacity has been requested for Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Centee, Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center to respond to the expected patient surge.
• Novant Health UVA Health System team members have readied triage tents outside the health system’s three emergency departments to prepare for an increase in patient volumes. The tents can be used for potential emergency department overflow, if needed.
• NovantHealthUVA.org/coronavirus has added information to stay up to date on COVID-19 and manage medical care through Novant Health UVA Health System. The site also features a virtual coronavirus screening tool that gives recommendations for care.
• Novant Health UVA Health System is providing virtual options to care for patients at home. Patients can connect with their provider through online services to receive minor diagnoses, prescriptions and professional advice. Patients seeking care at Novant Health UVA Health System hospitals and clinics can request a video visit or e-visit through MyChart. Patients that have had care at Culpeper Medical Center are encouraged to sign up for MyHealthConnection or call their provider’s office to discuss virtual options that may be available.
“We’re grateful for the outpouring of support that our organization continues to receive,” Pilong said. “We’d like to thank everyone for their continued support and partnership as we work to bring the best of health to our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Anyone interested in donating goods and services to Novant Health UVA Health System should contact NHUVA.SR@novanthealth.org prior to making any donation. Details and a list of currently accepted donations are available on NovantHealthUVA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.