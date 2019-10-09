Daisy (Desolina) M. Bachi, age 98, of Woodville passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 30, 1921 in Manhattan, NY to the late Guiseppe and Rosa Moglia.
Mrs. Bachi is survived by her children: Thomas and his wife, Josephine of Phoenixville PA, Joan and her husband, Robert Beattie of Woodville,VA, Anne of Woodbridge VA, Claire and her husband, John Medrano of Woodbridge, VA, Mary and her husband, Alexis van L Maas of Springfield VA and Edward of Springfield, VA. Her family also includes 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Additional survivors include two siblings: Louise Jean Rosati-Villani of Bronx. NY and Annette Emeric of Amityville, NY,
In addition to her parents, Daisy was preceded in death by five siblings, Gina Moglia, Rita Flowerman, Mary Handl, John and Louis Moglia.
Daisy was known for her sewing and artistic talents. Her creations were made with love for God and for her family. Many altar cloths and priests’ vestments were designed and sewn by her.
A Holy Mass of Christian burial was held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 12762 Lee Highway, Washington, VA 22747 with Fr. Kevin Beres officiating. The viewing for friends was at 10:30 am in the church, and a rosary for Mrs. Bachi was prayed at 10:30 am. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to EWTN.com or EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210-9768.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is served the family.
