Gladys Reid Bowie died Sunday morning, September 22, 2019 at Culpeper Health and Rehab Center. Gladys was born on August 22, 1932, the youngest daughter of the late Charles G. and Brace B. Reid. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Bowie, 6 sibleings, Mary R. Miller, Alice Twisdale Wood, Charlene Reid, Joseph B. Reid, Charles Garrison Reid, and Thomas “Bobby” Reid; her niece, Mary Bailey, and nephews Paul “Louie” Miller and James Reid. Gladys is survived by nieces and nephews, Paula Miller, Neville Hall, Nancy Reeve, Alice Wood, Frances Conover, Charlene Reid-Smith, Charles Reid, Avo Reid, Robert Reid, and Thomas Reid, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews,
Gladys’ life always centered around helping and serving others. From the time she and Bruce began the Rappahannock News and Bowie Printing she found ways to serve her community. Gladys served on the Culpeper Town Council, taught school, spent time in the Peace Corp, and worked with disabled individuals in RRCSB, Gladys enjoyed an active volunteer life, serving as volunteer in the Culpeper Library, teaching Sunday school at Culpeper United Methodist Church and serving in the church’s many community projects. Even when she entered Culpeper Health and Rehab she continued to plan how she could help others. Gladys was a spirit of love, peace, and service who is sorely missed.
Graveside services will be Friday, Oct. 4 at 2pm in Masonic Cemetery Culpeper Va. For further information contact Clore-English Funeral Home, Culpeper Va. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Culpeper Library or Culpeper United Methodist Church.
