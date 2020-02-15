Rodney “Todd” Allen Vest, Jr., 57, of Woodville died Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
He was born January 15, 1963 in Culpeper to Rodney Allen Vest, Sr. and the late Josephine Butler Vest.
Todd was a member of Five Forks Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was highly respected in his field as superintendent with multiple construction companies, specializing in asphalt and concrete.
In addition to his father, he is survived by two children, Logan Ashby Vest and Mary Ashley Vest; the mother of his children, Kimberly Vest; and one sister, Patricia Whorton (Charles).
A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper served the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.