While the coronavirus pandemic has decreased the amount of available statewide jobs and increased the number of unemployed individuals, Culpeper County Economic Development Executive Director Phil Sheridan explained the locality is set to participate in the recovery process.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, the unemployment rate at the height of the pandemic in April 2020 was 14.7%. This represented a 10.3 percentage point increase from March 2020, which was the largest monthly increase since such data became available in 1948. By last month, the nationwide unemployment rate stood at 6.1%.
In April 2020, Sheridan explained that central Virginia experienced a 10.8% unemployment rate while the statewide average was 11.5%. While that may be the case, he said central Virginia’s recovery has been slightly less successful as there was a 9.5% regional unemployment rate in February 2021 compared to a statewide average of 8%. He chalked that up to leisure, hospitality and non-essential retail being the jobs hit hardest by the pandemic.
In March, Virginia Employment Commission statistics estimated that Culpeper ranked 27th best in the state with a 4.4% unemployment rate as 1,064 residents were without jobs. This compares to a local 2.7% unemployment rate and 670 jobless in March 2020.
Madison County had the lowest estimated unemployment rate as of March at 3.2% with Rappahannock and Fauquier at 3.9% and Orange at 4.9%. At 12.9%, Petersburg had the highest unemployment rate in Virginia as of March.
In February 2020, Sheridan explained that Virginia’s economy consisted of 3.6 million total jobs, which decreased by 197,000 a year later. Still, he said “not all is lost” and the state is predicting a full recovery by the second quarter of 2022 with moderate improvements through 2027. Even better news, he added, is that “Culpeper will participate in this recovery” as several local manufacturing firms are hiring right now with cumulative needs for over 50 employees. He said residents looking for jobs should connect with Career Works, Cabinetworks, Bingham & Taylor, TE Connectivity and Euro Composites.
To solve the biggest obstacle these companies face - workforce recruitment and training - Sheridan said the county has connected the businesses with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s jobs investment program that will provide training funds from the state.
