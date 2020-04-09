Old House Vineyards now distilling hand sanitizer

Old House Vineyards is fighting back against COVID-19 and serving up a new style of alcohol, ethanol-based hand sanitizer, produced from gin out of their distillery.
The bottling process began early last week and later in the week they began distributing 6,000 bottles to core town personnel so that essential services may continue to be provided to the community throughout this pandemic.
Ryan Kearney, general manager at Old House, gives much credit to James Rutledge, brewery manager, for the hand sanitizer idea. Amidst these times of social distancing and quarantines Old House recently discontinued tastings and single glass sales, then transitioned from indoor seating to outdoor seating only, then pared all the way down to strictly parking lot pick up orders; the shutdown phase had begun. Rutledge’s idea was something to keep the family and staff busy while customer traffic was down.
Initially the plans were to place dispensers at different locations downtown but since the product is thinner than the typical commercial hand sanitizers, Old House is instead distributing smaller individual bottles. Old House has entered a partnership with the town of Culpeper for this endeavor.
“They are floating us some money for some costs to cover bottles, labels and such,” said Kearney. Old House has been working side by side with Paige Read [pronounced Reed], Director of Tourism and Economic Development for the town of Culpeper. “Our goal is to keep everyone healthy, so we don’t have any interruptions while providing necessary services to the community,” said Read.
“First responders, police, light and power, public works, sanitation, and of course Town Hall are among the first receiving the hand sanitizer so people can stay safe and pay bills effectively,” Read said recently. “It’s important to keep things running smoothly during this time,” she said, “Our immediate goal is to work with priority partners to make sure they are equipped”. Town supplies are down due to the public demand so providing this product was an interest of Old House owners and employees.
Kearney acknowledged that Old House is not the only distillery doing this. Many are starting to pop up, so supplies are low and harder to find. Locally, Belmont Distillery in Culpeper, Rappahannock Cellars in Huntly, Virginia and Silverback Distillery in Afton, Virginia have also started producing their own hand sanitizers, though on a much smaller scale.
“I, personally, don’t think I have used as much hand sanitizer in my life as I have lately,” Kearney said recently. “We are planning for up to 50,000 bottles because we are going to be in this phase for a longer time than we initially thought,” he said.
Kearney added that the plan is to be able to provide the much sought after product to the general community as well but stressed the importance of meeting the needs of the front line first.
During a recent visit to Old House wine club member, Sharon Steele, sampled the gin/glycerin based hand sanitizer. Delightfully surprised she described it in a wine style way saying it had a “nice woodsy bouquet and a lingering softness on the hands,” unlike a product she would get from a store.
“After this [pandemic] dies down, we would like to transition back to a liquid focus, for consumption,” Kearney laughed. Read called it “liquid love.”
During this time of social isolation and uncertainty the focus of Old House Winery has temporarily changed. Kearney said, “we have the ability to do something and this is something we can do.” He noted how roles changed during World War II; how the roles of women changed and how factories changed their focus from producing household goods to war goods. “So, this [hand sanitizer] is a little bit of our ‘war time effort,’” said Kearney.
“The Kearney family are local heroes. They recognize the need and importance of contributing to the health of the community. They have done creative troubleshooting to fill that need. They are just really good people doing really good things with the resources available,” Read said.
Old House winery, distillery, brewery and pub is open only for drive up purchases. All bottles of wine are 10 percent off and crowlers of beer are $8. Distilled spirit products are also available, however, all beverages are sold strictly on a to go basis.
Read wants organizations to know that Kearney and herself are willing to work with any organizations in need of hand sanitizer and they can contact her at (540) 727-0611 or at pread@culpeperva.gov. Hand sanitizer will not be available on the premises at Old House Vineyards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.