One year in: Culpeper County drug court on course for success

Designed for county residents to get clean and possibly receive reduced/no jail time, the county’s drug court thrives in its first year.
“Watching people go through drug court, we can actually see behavior change happening,” said Drug Court Coordinator Donna Frazier. “We can also see relationships with families being restored.”
Despite receiving its first participant last February, the preparation for the launch of the program was years in the making, according to Director of Criminal Justice Services Andrew Lawson.
Lawson and Culpeper County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Walther joined forces about five years ago to petition the Supreme Court of Virginia with a docket for the implementation of an Adult Drug Court. In doing so, the program was awarded $549,094 for the 48-month program.
The court currently has eight males, five females and one inactive female. Approximately 80 participants are expected to be served throughout the duration of the grant.
Drug courts are specialized court dockets offering judicial monitoring of drug treatment and supervision of addicts in drug and drug-related cases. Eligible drug-addicted people may be sent to the court in lieu of traditional case processing. Participation is voluntary.
“Watching people who are truly committed to drug court flourish is something that is very refreshing,” Fraizer said, who came on board in December 2022.
Eligibility criteria for participation include being a minimum of 18-years-old, a resident of Culpeper County, arrested or having “any felony drug possession or related charge to include, but not limited to prescription fraud, or any felony drug distribution charge,” and more.
Some disqualifying factors include those who have been convicted of a violent criminal offense within the last 10 years, those who have been convicted of a predatory sex offense within the last 10 years, cannot serve as informant for law enforcement while participating and more.
According to City-Data.com, a crime index, the 2019 crime rate in Culpeper, is 130, which is 2.1 times smaller than the U.S. average.
According to the Culpeper County Adult Drug Court Project Narrative, opioids have been the driving force behind the increase in fatal overdoses in Culpeper County since 2013. Fentanyl, caused or contributed to death in over 50% of fatal overdoses in 2017.
From 2016 through June 2020, the narrative continues, the Culpeper Town Police and the Culpeper Sheriff’s office reported the following data: 360 overdoses, 43 fatal overdoses, 216 overdoses by heroin and 144 overdoses by all other drugs.
From 2015 through 2020, Culpeper County paid EMS units administered 399 units of Narcan and spent approximately 426 hours responding to overdoses.
Culpeper Human Services reported the following data for CY2020: 95 child protective services complaints related to drugs/alcohol, 17 foster care prevention cases where drugs/alcohol was a factor and 13 children in foster care due to substance abuse issues, the narrative said.
Whenever a potential drug court participant is identified, they go through a first assessment to determine whether they fit all of the matching eligibility requirements. Following that, the potential participant will be evaluated by drug court staff to determine whether the defendant is “high risk and high need.” If so, they will be referred for a comprehensive clinical assessment by a representative from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, the sole treatment provider for the drug court, to determine whether a substance abuse disorder is present.
If all eligibility requirements, risk assessments and clinical assessments align, the defendant will sign participation documentation and begin treatment.
Most participants, Frazier said, come directly from jail so detox services have yet to be needed. RRCS does not provide detox services, Lawson said, but area hospitals do.
The drug court consists of a five phase program over the course of 14 months, each with different goals in each with different time allowances. For example, phase one, which lasts for a minimum of 60 days, requires court to be attended weekly, office visits, home visits, drug testing and more.
Later phases require participants to gain approved employment and do volunteer work.
Lawson expects the court’s first graduation to occur in early May.
Defendants have the option to participate in Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for Opioid Use Disorder, if needed, like the use of Suboxone. Services would be overseen by RRCS.
While in the program, participants receive sanctions of varying degrees to address non-compliance such as the imposition of a curfew, extra volunteer work and short stints in jail.
A review of the January 20, 2021 jail data indicated that Culpeper was responsible for 172 inmates total, with the Culpeper jail holding 87 (249% capacity), the narrative said. Of the inmates held, 70 were being held for drug and/or alcohol charges. Probation and parole indicated that in CY2020, 57% of their probation violations cited drug usage.
On the other hand, if defendants are exceeding expectations, they receive recognition via verbal kudos, certificants and even gift cards.
Defendants pay about $10 per month during the program period - about $140 in total. These funds, Lawson said, are gathered to pay for such things as celebratory gift cards.
Frazier is looking to make more connections with the community. Those interested in helping, donating or more are asked to call her at (540) 727-3450.
