On Sept. 12, the Culpeper Town Council will consider a 2.2 million square-foot data center campus proposal - called Copper Ridge - directly adjacent to the Mountain Brook Estates neighborhood and the Culpeper National Cemetery.
Across the Commonwealth, counties and towns are facing similar proposals, and many are making decisions driven by hopes of tax revenue with little regard for community concerns, public health, or the longstanding directions that have been set by their comprehensive plans. We fear that Culpeper will not be prepared to deal with the unintended consequences of this industry’s entry into Culpeper, particularly at this scale and at this location.
Just this year, residential neighborhoods in Prince William County worked tirelessly, but without success, to try to get the county and their data center neighbors to reduce the incessant drone of cooling units that are disrupting sleep and quality of life for nearby residents. This winter, the Va. Department of Environmental Quality proposed exempting diesel-powered backup generators for data centers in Loudoun and Prince William County from clean air regulations, despite concerns about local air quality and impacts to public health. Could something similar be in store for Mountain Brook Estates and other Culpeper residents?
If the council approves the Copper Ridge campus, combined with its previous approval of the Culpeper Technology Campus at the corner of McDevitt Drive and Route 522, it will have approved 4.3 million square feet of data centers — the equivalent of 23 Walmart Supercenters — in just seven months. Together, these two facilities are expected to need roughly 1,200 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 300,000 homes, as much power as would be needed to meet the current demand of 15 whole Culpeper Counties.
What impact will this exponential increase in power have on the stability of the local grid and the cost of electricity for Culpeper residents? And where will all this power come from?
The proposed Copper Ridge site sits next to the resting place of some 7,500 service members. Culpeper National Cemetery is a special place that deserves solemnity and respect, not the consistent drone of an industrial cooling system or the exhaust of diesel generators, or the eyesore of massive power lines. Thousands of people visit this site every year to pay their respects, to lay wreaths, to honor those who served; the Town’s regard, or disregard, for its environs will not go unnoticed.
Community members here in Culpeper have raised numerous serious concerns about the impact these massive facilities will likely have on the Town of Culpeper, from air pollution from diesel-powered backup generators to massive new high-voltage transmission lines to the industrialization of a culturally significant part of town, the Culpeper National Cemetery.
We urge the Town Council of Culpeper to listen to the concerns that have been raised, both here in Culpeper and in neighboring counties where data center development has become so big, so fast, that its negative effects are only just beginning to be realized. We urge you to not make the same mistake; demand answers and mitigation of impacts to protect the Town of Culpeper and its residents from this power grab.
Sarah Parmelee, Culpeper County resident & Culpeper County Field Representative for The Piedmont Environmental Council
