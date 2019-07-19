Edith Aylor Thomas “Nana”, 101, of Culpeper passed peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at The Culpeper surrounded by the love of three generations of family. She was born February 21, 1918 to the late Walter and Elizabeth Compton Nichols; she was the youngest of eight children.
Nana’s extraordinary gift was touching the hearts of others and spreading her infectious joy and optimism. Those who were honored to know her will remember her fondly for her fierce determination and independence. Nana lived every day of her life to the fullest and loved sharing life with others. Simply put, Nana brightened the lives of others. Nana cherished time with family, and food was one conduit for her love (and indeed she always had delicious homecooked meals ready). She spent many hours surrounded by friends playing competitive card games, which she usually won. Nana also had a keen eye for dressing elegantly; this love of hers continued throughout her entire life. She also loved traveling and just in the past five years, traveled with family to New York, California, Hawaii and Florida. Nana’s kindness extended to her work as well. For over 20 years as a dental assistant, she affectionately held the hands of children to provide safety and comfort. She was and will continue to be a positive force in all the lives that she touched.
She is survived by her two children, George “Buddy” Marcellus Aylor, Jr. and his wife, Thelma, and Janet Holden and her husband, Francis (Pup); three stepchildren, Jonah Earl Thomas, Phoebe Anne Sorgen, and Sarah Mayhew; six grandchildren, Pamela Eng and her husband Joe, Jill Hinson, Jayne Christian and her husband Jim, Susan Harpine, Valerie Reid and her husband Butch and Johnny Mike Aylor; and eleven great-grandchildren, Tiffany Torres and her husband Jose, Brandon Jenkins, Cole Hinson, Dean Hinson, Hannah Eng, Christina Mathes, Ashton and Caylie Harpine, Trey Reid, and Hayden and John Aylor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Dr. Harding Lester Thomas; and her first husband George Marcellus Aylor.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Culpeper, 12425 Village Loop, Culpeper, VA. A reception will be held following the service at The Culpeper Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
