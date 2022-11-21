Orange man charged with manslaughter after crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County that left a 31-year-old Rapidan woman dead.
The crash occurred at 7:42 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the intersection of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy) and Route 663 (True Blue Rd).
A 2018 Freightliner bucket truck was traveling south on Route 522 when it attempted a left turn onto Route 663 and collided with a northbound 2005 Saturn ION.
The driver of the Freightliner, Robert S. Snow, 61, of Orange, Va., was uninjured in the crash. Snow was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Saturn, Amanda C. Goodman, 31, of Rapidan, Va., died at the crash scene as a result of her injuries. Goodman was not wearing a seatbelt.
Snow was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and no valid (CDL) commercial driver's license. He was transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
The crash remains under investigation.
