Packard Campus Theater announces March movies

Some of the most memorable movie experiences started not in Hollywood but on Broadway.
This month the Packard Campus Theater looks at some of the best plays that ever hit the boards on or near 42nd Street, that then found their way onto the silver screen. Good musicals, dramatic plays and in all the best performing arts writers, directors and actors.
Highlights include classic musicals like “The Music Man and “My Fair Lady” and also great dramas like “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “A Few Good Men.” Two special screenings will happen during March also: “Get Your Man” highlighting the restoration work of Huck Penzell, and “Superman” as part of CulpeperCon.
The Packard Campus Theater offers a film every Friday at 7:30 p.m., a matinee on Saturdays at 2 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening. Programs are free and the matinee shows will be family friendly. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted.
Since 2008, the art deco theater located at the Packard Campus has shown films each week and screened more than 2,500 titles. The programs will again highlight the best in cinema, including silent films, Hollywood classics, kids’ cartoons and foreign films.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17 @ 7:30 p.m.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch (New Line Cinema, 2001)
Hedwig first appeared Off-Broadway in 1998 and had to wait until 2014 to hit the Great White Way proper. The film version came between those times and is John Cameron Mitchell’s show: He co-wrote the play, wrote the movie and directed it as well as starring. Color, 92 minutes. R rated.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18 @ 2:00 p.m.
Get Your Man (Paramount, 1927)
Dorothy Arzner directed and Clara Bow stars in this film that was one of the last
restorations worked on by the late James Cozart and NAVCC staff member Huck
Penzell who passed away in December. Huck’s NAVCC Film Lab colleagues pay
tribute to him with some remembrances and the screening of this film. Black & white, silent, 60 minutes (plus an opening program). Live Musical accompaniment by Makia Matsumura.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18 @ 7:30 p.m.
Cabaret (Allied Artists, 1972)
Joel Grey reprises his role from the original 1966 Broadway production in this film, but much of the film was re-written with a number of the musical numbers jettisoned. But the film has Bob Fosse directing and Liza Minnelli in her greatest role. Color, 124 minutes. NATIONAL FILM REGISTRY (1995).
FRIDAY, MARCH 24 @ 7:30 p.m.
A Few Good Men (Columbia, 1992)
Ok, we think you can handle the truth: Aaron Sorkin’s military drama debuted on
Broadway in 1989. It became a Rob Reiner directed film in 1992 with great
performances from Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, and Demi Moore. Color, 138 minutes.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25 @ 2:00 p.m.
12 Angry Men (United Artists, 1957)
Started out as a TV episode of the Studio One anthology series in 1954. Quickly was adapted and played on the stage but only reached Broadway in 2004. The classic film came along in 1957 directed by Sidney Lumet with a who’s who of American character actors led by Henry Fonda. Black & white, 96 minutes.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25 @ 7:30 p.m.
Superman (Warner Bros, 1978)
The NAVCC Packard Campus Theater helps celebrate CULPERCON by presenting
SUPERMAN. Christopher Reeve does an excellent job bringing Clark Kent and his
alter ego to the screen. Reeve wasn’t the first, and boy—oh –boy we know he is not the last but probably the best. Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman and Glenn Ford add to the mix. Color, 143 minutes. NATIONAL FILM REGISTRY (2017).
FRIDAY, MARCH 31 @ 7:30 p.m.
My Fair Lady (Warner Bros, 1964)
George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion made it to Broadway in 1914, and was filmed in 1938. Lerner & Lowe kept much of the dialogue of the original but added songs and gave the film a new name. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1956 and made Julie Andrew a star. She was not held over for the film version but Rex Harrison marvelously was. Color, 170 minutes. NATIONAL FILM REGISTRY (2018).
