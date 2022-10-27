After going virtual the past two years due to Covid-19, “Pamper Me Pink” was back live at the Germanna Daniel Technology Center on Oct. 25 with food, special speakers, survivors telling their story, volunteer exhibitors “pampering” visitors with such things as massages and facial door prizes.
“It was good to be able to do this again ‘live’ after two years of virtual events,” said Sharon Welch Clark, owner of Pepperberries and originator of the event 19 years ago. “We had a lot of viewers at the virtual events – as many as 900, but there is so much energy here tonight.”
Clark said when Pepperberries first opened its doors, the vast majority of the customers were women.
“I was looking for a way to give back to the community,” Clark said. “But I never envisioned growth like this.”
Although at times there was a bit of a party atmosphere with women with pink hair, door prizes, balloons, food and prizes, Clark got serious when asked her favorite part of the event.
“Definitely the survivor stories,” she said. “This is the first time we have had four survivors on our panel, and I think it really encourages other people to hear the stories of those who have been through breast cancer and survived.”
Dr. Ali Majoub, a medical oncologist with UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, did a question-and-answer session with Clark to speak about some important information.
“Guidelines say women should have a mammogram once a year beginning at age 40 and then once every other year after age 55,” Majoub said. “They should also do breast self-examination once a month.”
When discussing at what age mammograms were no longer necessary, Clark said, she would not be comfortable telling an older woman of any age to no longer get them.
“Get your mammograms, save lives and spread the word,” she said.
Majoub said the most rewarding part of his practice was seeing women “five, 10, 15 years” after treatment and they are still doing well.
Clark said she is grateful for the partnership Pamper Me Pink has with UVA and that the university sends people to help her put all the pieces of the program together.
“I tell people new to our community when they come into Pepperberries, that we have a community hospital, but it’s owned by UVA and is a teaching hospital with cutting edge technology,” she said.
Clark said she foresaw the now annual event as a “festival” to focus on women’s health – particularly breast cancer – and where women could receive some special treatment.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Pamper Me Pink has become a place where women can relax, hear from cancer survivors, gain information about the disease and just enjoy the company of other women.
An event, which started with just 25 women, has grown to embrace hundreds. The Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center provides free mammograms and follow up to women and men of limited funds in our community.
To learn more or to start the application process contact UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center at 540-829-4320 or 540-829-4330.
To donate to the fund, call 540-829-4327 to use a credit or debit card, or mail a check made payable to Pamper Me Pink fund to UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, Attn: Cashier, 501 Sunset Lane, Culpeper VA 22701.
