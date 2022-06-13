The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP and the African American Heritage Alliance will host a panel discussion entitled “Celebrating Our Rich African American History” from 2-3:30 p.m. on June 18 at the Culpeper County Library.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Juneteenth commemorative event will focus on local African
American history and achievement, including citizens of note, businesses and entrepreneurs, contributions to the arts and education, U.S. military service, and more. The discussion will include a review of efforts to highlight this history in Culpeper, including the Plaques Project, a new walking tour,
and the new trailblazers mural.
The panelists are Charles Jameson, a veteran, NAACP Activism Award winner, and historian of African American participation in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars; Zann Nelson, a historian, president of History Quest and the Right the Record Initiative, and interim president and co-founder of the African
American Heritage Alliance; Layton Scarbrough, African-American Trailblazers mural artist; and Shelly Tutt, author, empowerment coach, and founding member of the African American Heritage Alliance.
