Marking one year since becoming a federal holiday, community leaders gathered at Culpeper Public Library on June 18 to talk about the importance of Juneteenth.
“Juneteenth, to me personally, is a very big deal,” said panelist Pastor Adrain Sledge. “It’s not something we do just to pacify Black people. It’s a very big thing and important event.”
Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The holiday marks the anniversary of the announcement of General Order No. 3 delivered on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas more than two months after the end of the Civil War.
Despite celebrating for generations, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth a paid day off in 1980. President Joe Biden signed into law Juneteenth to be a federal holiday last year.
The African American Heritage Alliance and the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP teamed up to host the panel to discuss Culpeper’s rich history of African American achievement via panelists, Sledge, former resident of Texas and candidate for Culpeper Town Council, Charles Jameson, historian of African American participation in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars and Shelly Tutt, author and founding member of the African American Heritage Alliance.
To the crowd of about 20, panel moderator and historian Zann Nelson proposed questions to the panelists and orchestrated an open dialogue about slavery, post-slavery and modern day approaches to America’s troubled history.
“Juneteenth is very special to Texas,” Sledge said. “The magnitude of Juneteenth was huge. It was in our history books. This was something every year, it wasn’t just that we talked about it but an actual celebration.”
Sledge reflected on his childhood, growing up in Texas, where Juneteenth celebrations were commonplace and related it to a state fair. It was only after he joined the military he realized Juneteenth celebrations did not happen nationwide.
“It’s important that he (her great grandson) learns so we can pass it on…so we evolve and so we don’t stay stagnant because even though were not physically in slavery, the movement now is to try to enslave us mentally and emotionally,” Tutt said.
“I think it’s important that families share their stores,” Nelson said.
The panel fielded questions from the audience, including one from Culpeper resident Fred Sapp who asked when the promissory note “All men are created equal” would be fulfilled.
Sledge concluded he doesn’t think it ever will. If one group isn’t oppressed, he explained, another will be.
“For some reason in this country, whether they’re Black, white, Hispanic, gay, whatever, we’re always oppressing a group of people,” he said.
