Being a true crime and history writer, I felt compelled to go down to the US Senate and watch the impeachment trial myself. It is a show that is impossible for a guy like me to resist.
The process for getting in requires a pass that you need to get from your senators. There are two kinds. A blue VIP pass means you get to sit and remain as long as you want. The green pass is one that gets you in for up to an hour of time, then leave. The VIP passes are for, “friends and family,” of senators, in other words, big money donors. I believe that giving money to a career politician is equivalent to giving the car keys to a drunken teenager, needless to say I got a green pass.
You are not allowed to show anything political, nor can you say anything or you will be arrested and escorted out. I did wear my Donald Trump socks, but avoided crossing my legs so no one could claim I was making a statement.
You spent a lot of time in lines, roughly three hours in line to watch 45 minutes of presentation. It was totally worth it.
When you watch the impeachment on TV, it’s not engaging. There are things going on during the presentation that the cameras don’t catch.
What I really enjoyed was watching the senators and other officials in the chamber. I got to see a number of people that would never be President, which was personally amusing. My senator, a red-faced Tim Kaine, squirmed in his seat constantly, looking like an anxious seven year old in church. He tried to recline in seats not designed for that, and was fidgety to the point where it was distracting.
Mitt Romney sat unmoving and unblinking. One person in our group said afterwards, “I think Mitt was asleep.” I countered with, “I think Mitt was dead.”
Elizabeth Warren scribbled notes and tweaked her hair. I give her credit for at least looking like she was paying attention. In the back row was Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. Like Romney they were in the back row on opposite ends of the chamber – apparently the seats reserved for those that had tried and failed.
Adam Schiff whispered to the other members of the prosecution team, chuckling several times during Starr’s presentation. I found it irritating given he was only a few feet away from Starr. A number of senators looked over at him with scornful faces. His lack of respect didn’t seem to be playing out well. Then again, I think most of the senators had their minds made up before the trial started. Several of them, as “jurors,” directly benefit from voting against the President since they are running against him.
Most of the senators sat stone-faced. Some scribbled page after page of notes, and I respected that. Chief Justice Roberts, who smiled throughout, spun his pen on his notepad several times, but I didn’t see him jot down anything. Then again, his role is mostly to maintain order.
The prosecution team mumbled amongst themselves, with the junior staffers taking notes. Trump’s team took notes, but watched the senators for reactions. At one point, Jay Sekulow, looked up at the gallery for a good three minutes, seeming to stare right at me. I get it, he was curious to see how we, the people, were reacting. You don’t catch that stuff when you watch it on TV.
When we were done and escorted out, our little party of twelve finally talked. As it turns out, all but two of our group were Trump supporters. A couple came from Kentucky to see the proceedings. A family from New York came down. Two of the guys in our group were law enforcement who sang praises for the President.
We all came together to watch the process, to watch our elected representatives, to check on them and make sure that the process was working. We didn’t have banners to show our support for the President, we showed it by coming and being there for him live.
