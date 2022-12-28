Part of Montanus Drive in Culpeper closed for shoulder restoration

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing a shoulder restoration operation on Montanus Drive at the intersection of Braggs Corner Road today from 8-2 p.m., weather permitting.

During this operation, Montanus Drive will be closed from Braggs Corner Road to the entrance at 15532 Montanus Drive.

Motorists should expect delays on these corridors and will be required to take

alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions

within the work zone.

If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285

