Part of Montanus Drive in Culpeper closed for shoulder restoration

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing a shoulder restoration operation on Montanus Drive at the intersection of Braggs Corner Road today from 8-2 p.m., weather permitting.
During this operation, Montanus Drive will be closed from Braggs Corner Road to the entrance at 15532 Montanus Drive.
Motorists should expect delays on these corridors and will be required to take
alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions
within the work zone.
If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.