Culpeper Renaissance Inc. (CRI) awarded the 2021 Partner of the Year award to the Culpeper County’s Be A Culpeper Local program at its annual Volunteer Appreciation Celebration held at Old House Vineyards on June 1.
The Be A Culpeper Local program is spearheaded by the county’s Department of Economic Development.
More than 50 people joined CRI’s Board of Directors to recognize CRI’s many accomplishments for the year. Among them was Business Development Coordinator, Winona Pritts, administrator of the ‘Be A Culpeper Local’ program, who accepted the award.
“The Culpeper County Department of Economic Development is thrilled to provide a spotlight for Culpeper businesses, and to continue to support the department’s mission to strengthen our community," Pritts said.
Created as a shop local campaign during the uncertain 2010 economy, the mission of the ‘Be A Culpeper Local’ program has been to showcase the importance of supporting the local economy in Culpeper County.
The program strives to highlight how shopping locally allows residents to appreciate what makes Culpeper’s shopping and dining scene unique, creates local jobs, keeps hard earned dollars in Culpeper’s economy and helps strengthen the community.
The Culpeper County Department of Economic Development recently celebrated National Small Business Week in conjunction with their Be A Culpeper Local program by visiting over 70 Culpeper businesses to show their appreciation for being integral members of Culpeper County.
Pritts plans to expand the program to include a new “Did you know?” video series that will highlight various shops, restaurants, activities, etc. throughout the county in the coming months.
