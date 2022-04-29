The PATH Foundation is excited to announce the recipients of its latest round of Flexible Funding grants.

The PATH Foundation is excited to announce the recipients of its latest round of Flexible Funding grants. Thirty-eight organizations received nearly $1.2 million in funding to support their missions and strengthen the health and vitality of everyone in our community.

The Flexible Funding grant cycle, originally introduced in January 2021, offered up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating support for 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations that reflect the mission and values of the PATH Foundation in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. 

Local allocations include $42,846 the Culpeper County Fieldhouse Basketball Hoop System for the Community, $20,000 for the Culpeper Literacy Council and $50,000 for the Culpeper Community Development Corporation.

“At PATH, we’re proud to support local groups in their important work,” said President and CEO of the PATH Foundation Christy Connolly. “We look forward to seeing our grantees use this funding to fulfill their missions. Our hope is that, through their efforts and collaboration, our community will continue to be a place where all of us can live, work, play and grow.”

As unrestricted funds, Flexible Funding grants can be used as needed for nonprofits to meet their missions. The awards are also designed to fund a variety of projects, prioritizing organizations and populations that are most in need.

All grantees have overall mission statements or ongoing programs that intersect with the PATH Foundation’s four priority areas: Access to Health, Childhood Wellness, Mental Health and Senior Services.

The full list of Flexible Funding grant recipients is below. To learn more about available PATH Foundation grants, please visit Our Grants page.

Flexible Funding Recipients: Spring 2022

Access to Health

Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington: St. Lucy Food Project – $50,000

Community Development Redistribution Resource Center – $5,000

Fauquier Education Farm – $30,000

Hope Heals Foundation – $20,000

Just Neighbors – $30,000

Mid-Atlantic Food Resilience and Access Coalition – $50,000

People Helping People – $50,000

Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic, Inc. – $50,000

Rapp Center for Education – $25,000

Rappahannock Pantry, Inc. – $50,000

Remington United Methodist Church – $15,000

RX Drug Access Partnership – $10,000

Services to Abused Families – $25,000

The Plains Park Authority – $50,000

Windy Hill Foundation – $25,000

Childhood Wellness

Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier – $50,000

Career Partners, Inc. – $42,500

Family Futures – $20,000

Fauquier Community Child Care, Inc. – $50,000

Fauquier Community Theatre – $25,000

Fauquier County 4-H – $20,000

Fauquier Family Shelter Services, Inc. – $50,000

Fauquier FISH – $50,000

Girls on the Run Piedmont – $10,000

Kid Pan Alley – $15,000

Learning Starts Early – $7,500

The Child Care & Learning Center – $12,100

Verdun Adventure Bound, Inc. – $25,000

Mental Health

Morgan’s Message, Inc. – $20,000

Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center – $20,000

Sex, Drugs & God – $10,000

Youth for Tomorrow – $50,000

Senior Services

Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County – $50,000

Rapp@Home – $25,000

Rappahannock Benevolent Fund – $50,000

