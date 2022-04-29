The PATH Foundation is excited to announce the recipients of its latest round of Flexible Funding grants. Thirty-eight organizations received nearly $1.2 million in funding to support their missions and strengthen the health and vitality of everyone in our community.
The Flexible Funding grant cycle, originally introduced in January 2021, offered up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating support for 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations that reflect the mission and values of the PATH Foundation in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
Local allocations include $42,846 the Culpeper County Fieldhouse Basketball Hoop System for the Community, $20,000 for the Culpeper Literacy Council and $50,000 for the Culpeper Community Development Corporation.
“At PATH, we’re proud to support local groups in their important work,” said President and CEO of the PATH Foundation Christy Connolly. “We look forward to seeing our grantees use this funding to fulfill their missions. Our hope is that, through their efforts and collaboration, our community will continue to be a place where all of us can live, work, play and grow.”
As unrestricted funds, Flexible Funding grants can be used as needed for nonprofits to meet their missions. The awards are also designed to fund a variety of projects, prioritizing organizations and populations that are most in need.
All grantees have overall mission statements or ongoing programs that intersect with the PATH Foundation’s four priority areas: Access to Health, Childhood Wellness, Mental Health and Senior Services.
The full list of Flexible Funding grant recipients is below. To learn more about available PATH Foundation grants, please visit Our Grants page.
Flexible Funding Recipients: Spring 2022
Access to Health
Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington: St. Lucy Food Project – $50,000
Community Development Redistribution Resource Center – $5,000
Fauquier Education Farm – $30,000
Hope Heals Foundation – $20,000
Just Neighbors – $30,000
Mid-Atlantic Food Resilience and Access Coalition – $50,000
People Helping People – $50,000
Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic, Inc. – $50,000
Rapp Center for Education – $25,000
Rappahannock Pantry, Inc. – $50,000
Remington United Methodist Church – $15,000
RX Drug Access Partnership – $10,000
Services to Abused Families – $25,000
The Plains Park Authority – $50,000
Windy Hill Foundation – $25,000
Childhood Wellness
Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier – $50,000
Career Partners, Inc. – $42,500
Family Futures – $20,000
Fauquier Community Child Care, Inc. – $50,000
Fauquier Community Theatre – $25,000
Fauquier County 4-H – $20,000
Fauquier Family Shelter Services, Inc. – $50,000
Fauquier FISH – $50,000
Girls on the Run Piedmont – $10,000
Kid Pan Alley – $15,000
Learning Starts Early – $7,500
The Child Care & Learning Center – $12,100
Verdun Adventure Bound, Inc. – $25,000
Mental Health
Morgan’s Message, Inc. – $20,000
Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center – $20,000
Sex, Drugs & God – $10,000
Youth for Tomorrow – $50,000
Senior Services
Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County – $50,000
Rapp@Home – $25,000
Rappahannock Benevolent Fund – $50,000
