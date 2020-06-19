PATH Foundation announces June 24 Community Conversation on racism and implicit bias

The PATH Foundation will hold a virtual discussion featuring Dr. Clarence Jones and Wes Moore Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m.
The talk will focus on how the community can be stronger when its acknowledges and talk about implicit bias and racism.
With Gene Gibbons as a moderator, the conversation will center around how personal experiences shape the way people view race issues, providing a healthy way to gain perspective, and how people can work together to make the community stronger by talking through these issues on a local, state and national level.
“We’re grateful to be able to bring such esteemed speakers to talk about these important issues," said Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation President and CEO said. "These conversations can be uncomfortable and difficult, but understanding the impacts of racism can help make our community stronger. We’re focused on strengthening our community, and choosing to educate ourselves on positive ways to move forward is certainly a position of strength.”
The Community Conversation is free, and participants can register to join at www.pathtobetter.org. While a Zoom account is not required to view the webinar, participants will have to download the app on their desktop or mobile device to view the webinar. Learn more at www.pathtobetter.org.
Learn more about the featured speakers and moderators:
Dr. Clarence Jones: Clarence Jones served as speechwriter and counsel to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 1960 to 1968 as an Allied Member of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and in the Wall Street investment banking firm Carter, Berlind & Weill. He coordinated the legal defense of Dr. King and the other leaders of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference against the libel suits filed against them and The New York Times by the police commissioner and other city officials of Birmingham, Alabama. The Supreme Court ruling in this case — Sullivan vs. The New York Times — resulted in the landmark decision on the current law of libel.
Wes Moore: Wes Moore is the Chief Executive Officer of Robin Hood, one of the largest anti-poverty forces in the nation. He is a bestselling author, a combat veteran, and a social entrepreneur. Wes’ first book, The Other Wes Moore, a perennial New York Times bestseller, captured the nation’s attention on the fine line between success and failure in communities and in people. That story has been optioned by executive producer Oprah Winfrey and HBO to be made into a movie. He is also the author of the bestselling books The Work, Discovering Wes Moore and This Way Home.
Gene Gibbons: Gene Gibbons covered Presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Clinton during a 40-year career as a political journalist. Gibbons is a former Reuters’ chief White House correspondent and previously was a Washington-based United Press International (UPI) reporter. Gibbons served on the board of the White House Correspondents Association and is a past president of the Radio-Television Correspondents Association. His career highlights include serving as a Presidential Debate panelist in 1992 and as a Joan M. Shorenstein Fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government in 2010. He has appeared on The PBS NewsHour and other telecasts. Gibbons is a graduate of the University of Scranton and received an honorary doctorate from his alma mater in 1996.
