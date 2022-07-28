The PATH Foundation’s latest cycle of Flexible Funding grants is accepting applications until 5 p.m on July 29.
PATH’s Flexible Funding grants provide up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating support to 501(c)(3) organizations that reflect the mission and values of the PATH Foundation within Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
“Each year, our Flexible Funding grants aim to prioritize organizations most in need,” said President and CEO of the PATH Foundation Christy Connolly. “With unrestricted support, local organizations can use the funds as needed to meet their missions and continue making our community a place where everyone can live, work, play and grow.”
Flexible Funding grants do not provide unrestricted general operating support to faith communities, schools or governments. However, these groups can submit requests for new or ongoing programs if they are community-facing and intersect with the PATH Foundation’s four priority areas: Access to Health, Childhood Wellness, Mental Health and Senior Services.
Award recipients will be notified in September, and successful grantees must use their funding within one year of the award date.
To apply or find more information on Flexible Funding grants, please visit www.pathforyou.org/our-grants.
