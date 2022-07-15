PATH Recreation & Fitness Center will host a grand opening of its new facility on July 29-30.
Located at 19002 Crossroad Parkway, the new center will open its doors to the community to see the new construction, which includes two full-size, multi-sport courts lined for basketball, volleyball and pickle ball, batting cages, a multi-sport simulator and activity room.
Celebrations will run from 10-4 p.m. on both days. Attendees can try a plethora of different sports as well as fitness classes.
“The grand opening activities will give visitors a sampling of the many program that will be offered at PRFC," said the new facility's director Tracie Massey. "We’ve asked lots of kids and adults to share their 'wish lists' for activities and we look forward to putting together a schedule that offers something for everyone."
Activities held at the PATH Recreation & Fitness Center can be enjoyed by purchasing a day pass, enrolling in a specific program or activity, or through a month-to-month or annual membership.
For those who are unable to pay, need-based scholarships or free passes will be available.
During the celebration, drawings will be held for a free year of membership, multi-sport simulator time, free personal training and other recreation center activities. Membership specials and giveaways will be available to all attendees.
“The expansive space in the new recreation center will allow us to serve more kids in some of our most popular youth programs, such as tumbling and taekwondo," Massey continued. "We’ll also be able to expand our physical education program for children who are homeschooled and offer the kids a wider selection of activities."
The new center is part of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, which also manages Powell Wellness Center and the Free Clinic of Culpeper.
The new center is adjacent to the fully-equipped fitness center that opened earlier this year. In the fitness center, a robust schedule including group exercise classes, youth fitness classes, yoga, meditation, small group training, and personal training is underway.
For additional information about the Grand Opening Celebration, please visit
PATHRecreationandFitnessCenter.org or contact the PRFC front desk at 540-825-0000.
